Ahead Of Foie Gras Ban, Duck Liver Prices Double

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. As we have reported on this program, here in California a ban on foie gras goes into effect July 1st. In anticipation, foodies are in a frenzy. They're stockpiling the fatty duck liver and its price has doubled. Animal rights activists are protesting outside restaurants where it's still on the menu. In response, some chefs serving multicourse menus featuring foie gras are taking it underground to secret locations. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.