© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ahead Of Foie Gras Ban, Duck Liver Prices Double

Published May 30, 2012 at 7:53 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. As we have reported on this program, here in California a ban on foie gras goes into effect July 1st. In anticipation, foodies are in a frenzy. They're stockpiling the fatty duck liver and its price has doubled. Animal rights activists are protesting outside restaurants where it's still on the menu. In response, some chefs serving multicourse menus featuring foie gras are taking it underground to secret locations. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
Tags
US / WorldMorning Edition
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now