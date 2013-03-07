Time Warner To Spin Off Magazine Unit

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

INSKEEP: You may recall when Time Inc. merged with Warner Brothers, huge, huge media merger. And now it's time for a little entropy. Last night, Time Warner announced its spinning off its magazine unit. That includes publications like, "Time Magazine," "Sports Illustrated" and "People."

A statement from the company says that unit will become a separate, publicly-traded company by the end of the year, and allow Time Warner to focus on its TV side - HBO, CNN and TNT, among other things. Time Warner had been in talks to combine its magazines with another company but those negotiations broke down.

