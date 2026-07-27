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WUSF journalists, hosts, podcasts and more nominated for Creative Loafing’s ‘Best of the Bay’ awards. Here’s how to vote

WUSF | By Daylina Miller
Published July 27, 2026 at 12:36 PM EDT
A photo illustration made with WUSF’s main logo, NPR logo, Jazz Studio Sessions logo, Zest podcast logo, florida matters love and local logo, bay blend podcast logo, creative loafing’s best of the bay 2026 logo, and photos of all the nominated staff members.
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay’s 2026 Best of the Bay polls are open now through Sunday, Aug. 30. You can vote for some of your favorite WUSF journalists, radio personalities, musicians, podcasts, shows, and more across several categories.

The polls are open for this year’s “Best of the Bay” awards from Creative Loafing, and WUSF’s been nominated in several of the nine categories.

Voting is open through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30 and you can vote once per day across the categories of Arts, Beauty & wellness, Drink, Entertainment, Food, Goods, People, Places, and Services.

From multimedia journalism and news podcasts to instagram personalities and classical and jazz musicians, here’s the who, and what, you can vote on.

ARTS

Best Classical Musician:

Thea Lobo

Best Jazz Ensemble:

Jackson Harpe Collective

ENTERTAINMENT

Best Event of the Year:

WUSF’s Longest Table

Best Podcast:

The Zest

Bay Blend

WUSF Jazz Studio Sessions

Best Radio Show:

Florida Matters Live & Local - WUSF

Best Radio Station:

WUSF 89.7

PEOPLE

Best Journalist that Doesn’t Work at Creative Loafing:

Gabriella Paul - WUSF

Kerry Sheridan - WUSF

Meghan Bowman - WUSF

Best Personality to Follow on Instagram:

Meghan Bowman (@YourFloridaMeghan)

Best Photojournalist:

Daylina Miller - WUSF

Best Radio Personality:

Lisa Peakes

Sky Lebron - WUSF

PLACES

Best All Around Non-Profit:

WUSF Public Radio

Best Non-Profit-Hillsborough:

WUSF

Winners will be revealed at Creative Loafing’s Best of the Bay party on Oct. 7.
Tags
Arts / Culture Creative LoafingTampa Bay
Daylina Miller
As WUSF’s multimedia reporter, I produce photos, videos, reels, social media content and more to complement our on-air and digital news coverage. It's more important than ever to meet people where they're at.
See stories by Daylina Miller
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