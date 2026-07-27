WUSF journalists, hosts, podcasts and more nominated for Creative Loafing’s ‘Best of the Bay’ awards. Here’s how to vote

The polls are open for this year’s “Best of the Bay” awards from Creative Loafing, and WUSF’s been nominated in several of the nine categories.

Voting is open through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30 and you can vote once per day across the categories of Arts, Beauty & wellness, Drink, Entertainment, Food, Goods, People, Places, and Services.

From multimedia journalism and news podcasts to instagram personalities and classical and jazz musicians, here’s the who, and what, you can vote on.

ARTS

Best Classical Musician:

Thea Lobo

Best Jazz Ensemble:

Jackson Harpe Collective

ENTERTAINMENT

Best Event of the Year:

WUSF’s Longest Table

Best Podcast:

The Zest

Bay Blend

WUSF Jazz Studio Sessions

Best Radio Show:

Florida Matters Live & Local - WUSF

Best Radio Station:

WUSF 89.7

PEOPLE

Best Journalist that Doesn’t Work at Creative Loafing:

Gabriella Paul - WUSF

Kerry Sheridan - WUSF

Meghan Bowman - WUSF

Best Personality to Follow on Instagram:

Meghan Bowman (@YourFloridaMeghan)

Best Photojournalist:

Daylina Miller - WUSF

Best Radio Personality:

Lisa Peakes

Sky Lebron - WUSF

PLACES

Best All Around Non-Profit:

WUSF Public Radio

Best Non-Profit-Hillsborough:

WUSF

Winners will be revealed at Creative Loafing’s Best of the Bay party on Oct. 7.