WUSF journalists, hosts, podcasts and more nominated for Creative Loafing’s ‘Best of the Bay’ awards. Here’s how to vote
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay’s 2026 Best of the Bay polls are open now through Sunday, Aug. 30. You can vote for some of your favorite WUSF journalists, radio personalities, musicians, podcasts, shows, and more across several categories.
The polls are open for this year’s “Best of the Bay” awards from Creative Loafing, and WUSF’s been nominated in several of the nine categories.
Voting is open through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30 and you can vote once per day across the categories of Arts, Beauty & wellness, Drink, Entertainment, Food, Goods, People, Places, and Services.
From multimedia journalism and news podcasts to instagram personalities and classical and jazz musicians, here’s the who, and what, you can vote on.
ARTS
Best Classical Musician:
Best Jazz Ensemble:
Jackson Harpe Collective
ENTERTAINMENT
Best Event of the Year:
Best Podcast:
Best Radio Show:
Florida Matters Live & Local - WUSF
Best Radio Station:
PEOPLE
Best Journalist that Doesn’t Work at Creative Loafing:
Best Personality to Follow on Instagram:
Meghan Bowman (@YourFloridaMeghan)
Best Photojournalist:
Best Radio Personality:
PLACES
Best All Around Non-Profit:
WUSF Public Radio
Best Non-Profit-Hillsborough:
WUSF
Winners will be revealed at Creative Loafing’s Best of the Bay party on Oct. 7.