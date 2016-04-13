© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Coal Giant Peabody Energy Files For Bankruptcy

publishedDateHeading April 13, 2016 at 9:06 AM EDT
Vietnam's President Truong Tan Sang (R) speaks as Greg Boyce (L), chairman and CEO of Peabody Energy, looks on as they attend a dialogue at the APEC CEO Summit at the China National Convention Centre (CNCC) in Beijing on November 10, 2014, part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit. APEC Economic Leaders' Meetings and APEC summit is being held at Beijing's outskirt Yanqi Lake. (Wang Zhao/Getty Imgaes)
Pointing to an “unprecedented industry downturn,” the St. Louis coal company Peabody Energy announced today that it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It’s one of a number of recent bankruptcies in the coal industry. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson looks at the larger forces at play with Juli Niemann, an energy analyst at Smith Moore & Co. in St. Louis.

  • Juli Niemann, energy analyst at Smith Moore & Co. in St. Louis.

