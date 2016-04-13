Coal Giant Peabody Energy Files For Bankruptcy

Pointing to an “unprecedented industry downturn,” the St. Louis coal company Peabody Energy announced today that it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It’s one of a number of recent bankruptcies in the coal industry. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson looks at the larger forces at play with Juli Niemann, an energy analyst at Smith Moore & Co. in St. Louis.

Guest

Juli Niemann, energy analyst at Smith Moore & Co. in St. Louis.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.