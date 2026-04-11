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Hearing over Palm Beach County's contentious data center has been delayed

WLRN Public Media | By Wilkine Brutus
Published April 11, 2026 at 8:09 AM EDT
In December, after hours of heated comments from more than 50 residents, county commissioners unanimously postponed the proposed 200-acre Project Tango AI data center near Loxahatchee and Wellington in the western part of Palm Beach County.
Palm Beach County Zoning Application Staff Report
In December, after hours of heated comments from more than 50 residents, county commissioners unanimously postponed the proposed 200-acre Project Tango AI data center near Loxahatchee and Wellington in the western part of Palm Beach County.

Palm Beach County's upcoming zoning hearing for Project Tango, the controversial data center project, won't be happening this month after all.

Palm Beach County's upcoming zoning hearing for "Project Tango," the controversial new data center project, has been delayed

Originally scheduled for April 23, the applicant has requested to postpone the hearing until July 15.

The delay, according to officials, was requested through the applicant's law firm, Carlton Fields.

And since the postponement was handled administratively, it doesn't require a vote by county commissioners.

County officials were scheduled to reveal a new impact study and decide whether to move forward with the application.

Central Park of Commerce Center — better known as "Project Tango" — is a proposed 200-acre hyperscale AI data-center complex near Loxahatchee and Wellington, in the western part of the county.

The commissioners voted unanimously in December, 7-0, to postpone the data center application until the April 23, 2026, zoning meeting and to give time for more impact studies, despite high demand from the community to terminate the project altogether.

The project, which was originally approved in 2016 as a regular data-center — and not an AI facility — returned to the commission after developers requested an additional 64 acres, which prompted a new vote along with sustained protest from the community.

READ MORE: Palm Beach County postpones 200-acre 'Project Tango' AI data center after community outrage

Copyright 2026 WLRN
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Economy / Business AIData CentersPalm Beach County
Wilkine Brutus
Wilkine Brutus is a multimedia journalist for WLRN, South Florida's NPR, and a member of Washington Post/Poynter Institute’ s 2019 Leadership Academy. A former Digital Reporter for The Palm Beach Post, Brutus produces enterprise stories on topics surrounding people, community innovation, entrepreneurship, art, culture, and current affairs.
See stories by Wilkine Brutus
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