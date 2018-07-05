© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Can You Balance Screen Time And Family Time?

publishedDateHeading July 5, 2018 at 6:00 AM EDT
In this Feb. 17, 2016, file photo an iPhone is seen in Washington. A new lawsuit claims the governments practice of searching laptops and cellphones at airports and border crossings is unconstitutional because modern electronic devices carry troves of private information. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
This program originally broadcast on January 30, 2018.

Family time versus screen time. Anya Kamenetz, NPR’s digital reporter and mother of two, says they really can co-exist. Can they?

Highlight from this show: One caller’s brilliant suggestion for limiting screen time: Only one charge per week

Guest:

Anya Kamenetz, NPR’s lead education blogger, author of “The Art Of Screen Time: How Your Family Can Balance Digital Media And Real Life.” (@anya1anya)

Dimitri Christakis, pediatrician at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

From The Reading List:

NPR: What Kind Of Screen Time Parent Are You? Take The Quiz— “Almost as soon as they can focus past the end of their noses, babies today are waving at Grandpa on video chat and swiping the screens on all kinds of devices.”

Excerpt of “The Art Of Screen Time”: 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

