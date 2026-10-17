Bulls return to victory column after slow start, defeat Kent State 29-2

Michael Van Buren Jr., threw a touchdown pass, backup Luke Kromenhoek came in to run for a score and South Florida frustrated Kent State early and pulled away for a 29-2 win on Saturday night.

In the first half the Golden Flashes drove 77 yards to the USF 3 before getting stuffed on a fourth-and-2. The next play was a safety, and after the ensuing free kick the Golden Flashes made it to the USF 1.

Dru DeShields tried a sneak on third-and-goal but lost the ball and C.J. Hicks came around the edge and scooped it up, going 96 yards, tying a school record.

It was 10-2 at the half for the Bulls (5-2) even though the Golden Flashes (2-5) had more than an 11-minute advantage in time of possession.

The offensive touchdowns came in the second half as the Bulls took control.

Kromenhoek scored on a 1-yard plunge to cap a 15-play, 73-yard drive and Cameron Seldon's 36-yard touchdown reception ended a five-play, 65-yard drive.

Kent State had 31 yards of offense in the second half and gave up the ball on downs three more times.

An announced crowd of 31,384 attended to conclude USF's homecoming week at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

South Florida has a bye next weekend and next plays Oct. 31 against Alabama-Birmingham at home.