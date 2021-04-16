© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Landmark Massachusetts Offshore Wind Project Awaits Federal Approval

Published April 16, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT
Massachusetts Clean Energy Center and GE unveil the Haliade-X 12MW offshore wind turbine blade at the Wind Technology Testing Center in Boston. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
The Biden administration wants America to lead a clean energy revolution and create good-paying union jobs in the process. He recently announced infrastructure plans that include offshore wind projects off the East Coast.

This includes Vineyard Wind in Massachusetts which — if approved — will be the biggest and first commercial-scale offshore wind project in the U.S.

Miriam Wasser of WBUR reports.

This story is part of Covering Climate Now, a global journalism collaboration of more than 400 news outlets committed to better coverage of the climate crisis. This year’s theme is “living through the climate crisis.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

