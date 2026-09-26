Cubs-Red Sox series finale moved to Tropicana Field amid storm threat in Boston

Major League Baseball moved a regular-season series finale between the Red Sox and Chicago Cubs from Fenway Park to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, because of a weekend storm threat in the Boston area.

The original schedule had a three-game series between the playoff-bound teams with games Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Because of the forecast of heavy rains and high wind gusts, MLB on Wednesday rescheduled Sunday’s game as part of a doubleheader Friday.

After the Red Sox won the first game of the doubleheader 4-3, MLB announced Saturday’s game had been moved to the home of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Both teams planned to travel to Florida after Friday’s second game.

Red Sox manager Chad Tracy told his team on Thursday to pack for an 11-day trip, just to be sure. Boston plays at the New York Yankees in a best-of-three Wild Card Series starting Tuesday.

“Pack for the next week and a half and be ready to roll,” Tracy recalled telling his players. “It’s strange. You usually know who you’re going to play and when you’re going to lay them. ... At least we’re prepared to leave.”