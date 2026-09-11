Caminero's walk-off homer sends Rays to playoff-clinching win over Astros

Junior Caminero hit a game-ending, two-run homer in the ninth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays clinched a playoff berth with a 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros on Friday night.

Caminero’s 417-foot shot to left-center off Bryan Abreu (6-4) was his 40th of the season and sparked a joyous celebration at the plate. The 23-year-old hit 45 homers in 2025, his first full year in the majors, and he joins Aaron Judge as the only active major leaguers with consecutive 40-homer seasons.

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American League-best Tampa Bay (88-59) became the first team in the majors to secure a playoff spot.

Bryan Baker (2-2) worked a scoreless ninth.

Victor Mesa Jr. homered in the fifth for the Rays, but that was one of only two Tampa Bay hits through eight innings.

In the ninth, Jonathan Aranda doubled off the right-field wall with one out. He was replaced by pinch-runner Jonny DeLuca, and Caminero walked it off on the next pitch.

The Astros scored in the fourth against Drew Rasmussen when Isaac Paredes doubled and came home on a grounder by Yainer Diaz.

Rasmussen worked seven innings, allowing eight hits. He struck out four and walked none.

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Opener Miguel Ullola worked the first for Houston, Bryan King got the next four outs and Ethan Pecko worked the next 5⅔ innings before giving way to Abreu in the ninth.

Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez, who is chasing the AL triple crown but trails Caminero by two homers, missed the game after twisting his right ankle in Thursday’s win at Philadelphia. Manager Joe Espada said the injury isn’t considered serious.