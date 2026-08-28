Done deal: A new Rays stadium in Tampa gets clinching Hillsborough County approval

The new owners of the Tampa Bay Rays are getting their wish: a new stadium in Tampa

The Hillsborough County Commission voted 5-2 in favor of the stadium along with a mixed-use development on Hillsborough College property in Tampa.

It paves the way for construction to begin in time for it to be ready for the 2029 baseball season.

The county's approval comes a day after the Tampa City Council voted 4-3 to pass the financing agreement, and allows the team to begin bond validation and get shovels in the ground next month.

The Rays have a construction time to move into the stadium by March 2029.

The contract covers stadium construction on a 115-acre Drew Park parcel now used by Hillsborough College’s Dale Mabry campus. A privately funded multi-use development would go around the ballpark — and provide home-rule tax-increment funds (TIF) to help pay for stadium infrastructure.

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The county’s investment is significantly more than the city’s. It will be capped at $796 million, including $360 million from the Community Investment Tax, $263 million in Tourist Development Tax-backed funding, $103 million from other unspecified funds and $30 million in federal disaster-recovery money.

That is $100 million less than the amount specified in a memorandum of understanding that commissioners approved, 5-2, in May.

A statement from Ken Babby, Tampa Bay Rays Chief Executive Officer, following today’s Hillsborough County Commission approval of the @RaysForeverHome. pic.twitter.com/mlcTTSjJtw — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 28, 2026

Much of the agreement was negotiated by county attorney Julia Mandell, who says points she guided includes terms that protected the county and city as much as possible.

Tampa’s part of the plan was for $80 million for infrastructure paid out of a new Community Development District that would collect TIF revenue, which will be distributed between the city, county and CDD based on taxable assessed value.

Members of the city's staff attended the meeting.

For the first $350 million, 30% goes to the district and 70% remains with the city/county; for $351 million to $650 million, it’s split 50%-50%; and above $650 million, 85% goes to the district and 15% remains with the city/county.

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The city terms were completely renegotiated from the MOU, which had sought $80 from the city’s part of the CIT and $100 million from redevelopment district created to benefit the Drew Park neighborhood.

The Rays will cover more than $1.3 billion and all cost overruns.

A key part of the deal is the Rays’ pledge to honor a Community Benefits Agreement. The team released a framework this week that included affordable housing, local hiring, minority- and women-owned business enterprises, small-business and workforce development and youth programs.

The county will receive 65% of the community benefits commitments and the city 35%. Each municipality can determine what benefits they would request at a later date.

Going into the meeting, there was concern about whether some of the deal’s financial safeguards would actually protect the county. Mandell brought those concerns to the negotiating table.

Commissioner Chris Boles, who voted for the MOU, had raised questions about the timing of the county’s $360 million CIT commitment, including what happens if the state does not provide the full $100 million promised for improvements to Lithia Pinecrest Road.

The agreement gives the county until 2031 to reduce its contribution, but the county’s four $90 million payments would be complete by 2029.

Boles also questioned whether the county was getting enough in return for its substantially larger share of the public contribution. In particular, he questioned the proposed benefits agreement, which would allocate 65% of the value of community benefits to the county and 35% to the city, but does not set a dollar value in the stadium agreement.

He asked for a guaranteed minimum, an annual schedule and clear rules for determining the value of cash and in-kind benefits. That was also an issue during the city council's discussion.

He also questioned how quickly public money could be spent relative to the team’s contribution, and what protections would apply if the ballpark were sold or transferred.

Commissioner Christine Miller was visibly frustrated by the attention Tampa City Council member Bill Carlson received for his last-minute changes to the stadium deal. But Carlson’s push to restructure the city’s $80 million contribution, keep the Drew Park CRA money out of the project and extend the East Tampa CRA ultimately helped address concerns on the city side and paved the way for Tampa to approve its portion of the agreement.

One of the last sticking points on the city side involved the East Tampa CRA. The city agreed to extend the CRA for another 30 years, through 2064, as part of the stadium deal. But the county would not commit to continuing its share of the tax increment after the CRA’s existing 2034 sunset, leaving city officials concerned that the extension could continue on paper while losing a key source of funding.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for updates.