Trump chief of staff Susie Wiles says she is ''cancer free' after treatments

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles said Wednesday that she no longer shows evidence of cancer after she underwent months of treatment for early stage breast cancer.

“Some personal news I’m grateful to share. After a medical appointment at the Mayo Clinic this week, my pathology results came back clear. I am cancer free,” Miles wrote in a post on X.

Wiles is a longtime Trump ally who was co-chair of his 2024 campaign after spending decades as a lobbyist and political operative in Florida and leadin his 2016 effort in the state.

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Wiles served in Jacksonville Mayor John Delany’s administration before becoming former Gov. Rick Scott’s campaign manager and later taking on the same role for Gov. Ron DeSantis in his 2018 campaign and eventually for Trump’s 2024 campaign.

The 69-year-old had announced her diagnosis in March and said she would remain in her White House role while undergoing treatment.

“Thank you to my family, friends, doctors, and everyone who prayed for me, checked in, and supported me along the way,” Wiles wrote. “A special thank you to President Trump for his unwavering support. I am deeply grateful and will continue to work to advance his America First Agenda.”