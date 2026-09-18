© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now

Trump chief of staff Susie Wiles says she is ''cancer free' after treatments

WUSF | By Associated Press
Published September 18, 2026 at 12:04 AM EDT
Woman in a purple blazer looking into the camera
Alex Brandon
/
AP
Susue Wiles, 69, announced her cancer diagnosis in March and said she would remain in her White House role while undergoing treatment.

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles said Wednesday that she no longer shows evidence of cancer after she underwent months of treatment for early stage breast cancer.

“Some personal news I’m grateful to share. After a medical appointment at the Mayo Clinic this week, my pathology results came back clear. I am cancer free,” Miles wrote in a post on X.

Wiles is a longtime Trump ally who was co-chair of his 2024 campaign after spending decades as a lobbyist and political operative in Florida and leadin his 2016 effort in the state.

ALSO READ: Trump chief of staff Susie Wiles has breast cancer, will keep working through treatment

Wiles served in Jacksonville Mayor John Delany’s administration before becoming former Gov. Rick Scott’s campaign manager and later taking on the same role for Gov. Ron DeSantis in his 2018 campaign and eventually for Trump’s 2024 campaign.

The 69-year-old had announced her diagnosis in March and said she would remain in her White House role while undergoing treatment.

“Thank you to my family, friends, doctors, and everyone who prayed for me, checked in, and supported me along the way,” Wiles wrote. “A special thank you to President Trump for his unwavering support. I am deeply grateful and will continue to work to advance his America First Agenda.”
Tags
Health News Florida Susie WilesCancerJacksonvilleTrump AdministrationWhite Housechief of staff
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe