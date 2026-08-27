The Rays' home stretch: A timeline of Tampa Bay's ballpark saga

For four decades, Tampa Bay has chased, built, proposed and debated baseball stadiums, with the Rays' latest plan bringing the soap opera to another turning point. Here's a look at the lore:

1984 – Frank Morsani’s Tampa Bay Baseball Group buys 42% of the Minnesota Twins with plans to move them to a proposed stadium next to Tampa Stadium. MLB pressures Morsani to sell to Minneapolis interests with the promise of getting an expansion team.

1986 – Despite a warning from Major League Baseball, St. Petersburg City Council votes to build a stadium to lure a team. The $85 million project is planned for a historically Black neighborhood known as the Gas Plant District. Residents and businesses are displaced.

City of St. Petersburg A sign marks the site of the future Florida Suncoast Dome in the Gas Plant district of downtown St. Petersburg in the late 1980s.

1988 – St. Petersburg aggressively courts the White Sox, but an eleventh-hour Illinois assembly vote keeps the team in Chicago. The city also makes a bid for the Texas Rangers, who are ultimately bought by a group led by George W. Bush.

1990 – The Florida Suncoast Dome opens without a baseball team at a cost of $138 million. Morsani's group competes with a rival local bid for an upcoming expansion franchise.

Charles W. Gill / via Wikipedia Vince Naimoli nearly brought the San Francisco Giants to Tampa Bay and ended up with the Devil Rays.

1991 – The Tampa Bay Storm become the first pro tenant at the dome. A week later, MLB chooses Miami and Denver for expansion sites over St. Petersburg.

August 1992 – Vince Naimoli agrees to buy the Giants for $115 million and move them to St. Petersburg, but National League owners block the sale.

Phelan M. Ebenhack / AP Stuart Sternberg becomes principal owner in 2025 and begins the search for a new home venue.

November 1992 – Morsani sues MLB, saying MLB reneged on promises. The parties settle 11 years later.

1993 – Renamed the Thunderdome, the dome begins hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning for two NHL seasons.

1995 – Naimoli’s group is awarded an expansion franchise and names them the “Devil Rays.” The city’s 30-year lease includes terms that prevent the team from looking outside Pinellas County for another venue.

1997 – The Tampa Bay Storm move to Tampa's Ice Palace after winning four Arena Football titles over six seasons.

1998 – The Devils Rays begin play in the renamed Tropicana Field.

2005 – Minority owner Stuart Sternberg take control from Naimoli, beginning an era of on-field success and takes over a 19-year quest to replace the Trop, which draws minimal crowds and does not produce sufficient revenue to remain competitive. “Devil” is erased from the nickname.

2007 – The Rays propose building a new ballpark with a sail-roof design on the city’s waterfront, replacing Al Lang Stadium, then abandon the plan two years later.

Tampa Bay Rays The Rays' new ownership proposes a sail-design covering over a new waterfront ballpark on the Al Lang Stadium site in 2007.

2010 – The Rays begin a push to expand their stadium search beyond St. Petersburg, including the ABC Coalition's regional site search.

2016 – St. Petersburg finally gives the team permission to explore sites elsewhere in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.

2018 – The Rays unveil plans for a $900 million stadium in Tampa's Ybor City neighborhood. The deal collapses amid the team’s concerns over financing.

Tampa Bay Rays Another rendering: a Ybor City ballpark in 2018. The Rays pull out of the deal because of financing concerns.

2019 – Saying the region is "simply not well-suited" to host a full schedule, Sternberg proposes splitting home games between Tampa Bay and Montreal, with a new outdoor Bay area ballpark. Three years later, MLB rejects the “Sister City” concept.

Steve Newborn / WUSF The tattered Teflon roof was removed from Tropicana Field's dome following Hurricane Milton.

2022 – The Rays and Hines propose a new $1.3 billion ballpark surrounded by a $6.5 billion private-public redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant District.

2024 – Hurricane Milton tears the roof off Tropicana Field in October. City council votes Dec. 5 to invest $287.5 million on stadium construction. Pinellas twice delays a vote on spending $312.5 million. When finally approved Dec. 17, the planned opening from 2028 to 2029 adds significantly to the cost.

March 2025 – The Rays walk away from the Gas Plant deal. MLB begins pushing Sternberg to sell the franchise and assists in finding possible buyers.

Gensler / Tampa Bay Rays Renderings of the new ballpark and redeveloped Tropicana Field site in St. Petersburg proposed by Rays and Hines.

April 2025 – The Rays play their home schedule at 10,046-seat Steinbrenner Field in Tampa because of hurricane damage at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay beats Pittsburgh 7-0 in the first of 61 sellouts.

October 2025 – Patrick Zalupski's group buys the Rays with the first order of business being a new “forever home.” Ownership, fronted by CEO Ken Babby, settle on Hillsborough College property across from Raymond James Stadium.

January 2026 – Rays announce a plan for a $2.3 billion stadium and a surrounding privately financed mixed-use development that will include a “reimagined” Hillsborough College campus.

August 2027 – Tampa City Council votes 4-3 to approve the financing and development contract on the Rays' proposed Tampa stadium. The Hillsborough County Commission must still sign off.