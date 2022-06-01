© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Deeply Rooted: Is regenerative agriculture the solution to climate change?

WAMU 88.5 | By Kathryn Fink
Published June 1, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT
A farm worker walks next to the planter while planting soy beans in a field on a farm in Balfour, South Africa.
The planet is on track to reach a critical temperature limit by 2040, according to a recent report from the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Here in the U.S., a big driver behind rising temperatures starts with what we eat. 

Agriculture accounts for 11 percent of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions, according to the EPA.

That’s why many farmers are switching to regenerative agriculture. It’s akin to permaculture and organic farming. It promises to alleviate several crises: eroding topsoil, high equipment costs for farmers, and carbon emissions.

From Fast Company:

We talk with farmers about the switch to regenerative agriculture.

Kathryn Fink
Kathryn Fink is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
