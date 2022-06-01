Deeply Rooted: Is regenerative agriculture the solution to climate change?

The planet is on track to reach a critical temperature limit by 2040, according to a recent report from the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Here in the U.S., a big driver behind rising temperatures starts with what we eat.

Agriculture accounts for 11 percent of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions, according to the EPA.

That’s why many farmers are switching to regenerative agriculture. It’s akin to permaculture and organic farming. It promises to alleviate several crises: eroding topsoil, high equipment costs for farmers, and carbon emissions.

From Fast Company:

We talk with farmers about the switch to regenerative agriculture.

