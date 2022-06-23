Rep. Aguilar sets the scene for the fifth Jan. 6 hearing
Throughout June, the House committee investigating Jan. 6 has laid out its findings for the American public.
We’ve heard testimony from election officials in Georgia. A Capitol police officer. And former Attorney General William Barr.
Today, the committee turns its attention to former President Donald Trump’s efforts to influence the Justice Department.
CBS News reports:
California Rep. Pete Aguilar, a member of the House committee, sets the scene for us.
