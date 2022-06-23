© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Rep. Aguilar sets the scene for the fifth Jan. 6 hearing

WAMU 88.5 | By Kathryn Fink
Published June 23, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT

Throughout June, the House committee investigating Jan. 6 has laid out its findings for the American public. 

We’ve heard testimony from election officials in Georgia. A Capitol police officer. And former Attorney General William Barr

Today, the committee turns its attention to former President Donald Trump’s efforts to influence the Justice Department. 

CBS News reports:

California Rep. Pete Aguilar, a member of the House committee, sets the scene for us.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5
1A
