More than 150,000 fans — and at least 1 dog — turn out to see Metallica

(SOUNDBITE OF METALLICA SONG, "MASTER OF PUPPETS")

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. On a recent tour stop in Los Angeles, Metallica set attendance records at SoFi Stadium, drawing more fans than Taylor Swift. More than 150,000 people enjoyed the two concerts last week, and so did at least one dog. A German shepherd named Storm left her nearby home, snuck into the stadium and took a seat. Her owners had no idea until they saw pictures online. After rocking out, fans took Storm to a shelter, and she's back home. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

