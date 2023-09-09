Photos: See the aftermath of the earthquake in Morocco

Updated September 9, 2023 at 9:04 PM ET

The death toll continues to rise in Morocco after a powerful earthquake Friday night. The U.S. Geological survey put its magnitude at 6.8.

Officials say more than 2,000 people have died and more than 2,000 others are wounded. Rescue efforts are complicated by the fact that the quake struck remote, mountainous villages.

Here is a look at the scene.

/ Carol Guzy for NPR / Carol Guzy for NPR Residents receive blankets during an aid distribution after the the devastating earthquake in Amizmiz, Morocco on September 11, 2023.

/ Carol Guzy for NPR / Carol Guzy for NPR Malika and her newborn wait for assistance at the hospital in Amizmiz, Morocco on September 11, 2023.

/ Carol Guzy for NPR / Carol Guzy for NPR Fresh graves of earthquake victims at the cemetery in Amizmiz, Morocco on September 11, 2023.

/ Carol Guzy for NPR / Carol Guzy for NPR Earthquake survivor Fatima Aitboujnan, left and Jamila Benmommad, right are treated for injuries at Mohammed VI Hospital in Marrakesh, Morocco on September 11, 2023. Jamila's 7 year old son died in the devastating earthquake. They are neighbors and lost their homes in the mountain village of Ouirgane.

/ Carol Guzy for NPR / Carol Guzy for NPR Imane Erbeen, 18-year-old student who came home from school and endured the devastating earthquake in Amizmiz, Morocco on September 11, 2023.

Philippe Lopez / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Military personnel transport on a gurney a survivor of the September 8 earthquake at a military field hospital in the village of Asni near Moulay Brahim in al-Haouz province in the High Atlas mountains of central Morocco on September 11, 2023.

/ Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Images Moroccan soldiers treat an injured villager following an earthquake in Asni, Morocco, on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.

Philippe Lopez / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A child plays next to relief tents near a military field hospital in the village of Asni near Moulay Brahim in al-Haouz province in the High Atlas mountains of central Morocco on September 11, 2023.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A woman reacts standing in front of her earthquake-damaged house in the old city in Marrakesh.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Relatives mourn in front of the bodies of the victims killed in an earthquake in Moulay Brahim, Al Haouz province.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble of a collapsed house in Moulay Brahim, Al Haouz province.

Mosa'ab Elshamy / AP / AP People inspect their damaged homes after an earthquake in Moulay Brahim village, near Marrakech, Morocco.

Mosa'ab Elshamy / AP / AP People comfort each other while digging graves for victims of the earthquake, in Ouargane village, near Marrakech, Morocco.

Mosa'ab Elshamy / AP / AP People prepare to bury a man who was killed by the earthquake, in Moulay Brahim village, near Marrakech, Morocco.

Mosa'ab Elshamy / AP / AP A man stands next to a damaged hotel after the earthquake in Moulay Brahim village, near the epicentre of the earthquake, outside Marrakech, Morocco.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Rescuers use a small excavator to search for survivors under the rubble of a collapsed house in Moulay Brahim, Al Haouz province.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A resident navigates through the rubble following a 6.8-magnitude quake in Marrakesh.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images The minaret of a mosque stands behind damaged or destroyed houses following an earthquake in Moulay Brahim, Al-Haouz province.