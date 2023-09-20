© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Wisconsin GOP lawmakers move to oust top election official, newly elected Supreme Court justice

Published September 20, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT

Experts call Wisconsin one of the most gerrymandered states in the country. Now Republican lawmakers want to lock in their redistricting map and impeach newly elected liberal state Supreme Court justice Janet Protasiewicz before she issues her first ruling.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with author and journalist Ari Berman. Berman has been covering election law, redistricting and voting rights for years. He is the author of the book “Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America” and a national voting rights correspondent for Mother Jones.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

