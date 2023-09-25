© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Asteroid sample could reveal more about the solar system's origins

Published September 25, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT
In this handout provided by NASA, The sample return capsule from NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission landed at the Department of Defense's Utah Test and Training Range. (Keegan Barber/NASA via Getty Images)
In this handout provided by NASA, The sample return capsule from NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission landed at the Department of Defense's Utah Test and Training Range. (Keegan Barber/NASA via Getty Images)

After seven years of space flight and billions of miles traveled, the first asteroid sample landed safely on Earth on Sunday. NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission capsule contains an 8.8-ounce asteroid sample that could help scientists worldwide learn more about the solar system’s origins.

We speak to Dani Mendoza DellaGiustina, the deputy principal investigator for the OSIRIS-REx mission.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now