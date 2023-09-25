Up First briefing: Hollywood writers deal, NASA asteroid sample, pickleball caucus

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and major Hollywood studios have reached a tentative deal. If ratified by WGA members, it will bring their nearly 150-day strike to an end.

The halt in Hollywood productions is likely to continue while the actors union, SAG-AFTRA is still on strike, NPR's Mandalit Del Barco, who's been reporting on the strike since May, tells Up First.

is likely to continue while the actors union, SAG-AFTRA is still on strike, NPR's Mandalit Del Barco, who's been reporting on the strike since May, tells . One screenwriter she spoke with said the writers will support everyone who supported them.

said the writers will support everyone who supported them. The WGA's demands included higher pay and residuals for streaming services, guaranteed staffing levels on television shows, and protections against the use of artificial intelligence to replace them.

/ Khaled Mattawa / Khaled Mattawa This screenshot is taken from the Arabic poem by Mustafa al-Trabelsi. It displays the initial three lines of the original poem, which read as follows: "The rain exposes the drenched streets, the cheating contractor, and the failed state."

A poem. A warning. A prophecy. That is what Mustafa al-Trabelsi left behind when the floods in Derna swept him away with much of his Libyan city more than two weeks ago.

/ Sire Records/Michael Ochs Archives/Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images/Illustration by Jackie Lay / Sire Records/Michael Ochs Archives/Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images/Illustration by Jackie Lay The members of Talking Heads — Jerry Harrison, Chris Frantz, Tina Weymouth and David Byrne — today and as they appeared in 1983 with their live band, for the concerts that would become the film Stop Making Sense.

He died with thousands of others. But the words he wrote and reposted on Facebook just hours before the floods now capture the sentiment of a nation that is grieving and angry. Libyans say they've lived with years of conflict and corruption that compounded the impact of Storm Daniel. Listen to the poem and the reason why the poet Khaled Mattawa chose to translate it into English.

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images / Getty Images Male giant panda Xiao Qi Ji rolls around in his enclosure during a 'Panda Palooza' event at the Smithsonian National Zoo on September 23, 2023 in Washington, DC.

The messy breakup of the Talking Heads is a major part of the band's legacy, with its four members rarely appearing in public together.Jerry Harrison, Chris Frantz, Tina Weymouth and David Byrne recently sat down with Morning Edition's Steve Inskeep to discuss the 40th anniversary re-release of Stop Making Sense, the concert film that captured them in their prime in 1983. As they reminisced on those days and all that's happened since, there was a sense of warmth, nostalgia and growth. Listen to their conversation and read an expanded version.

A government shutdown could play spoilsport to a farewell party for pandas at the National Zoo. The zoo is holding the "Panda Palooza," a goodbye party for the pandas, from Sept. 23 to Oct. 1. Politicians across the aisle in the Senate are setting their differences aside to come together in an unlikely place: the pickleball court. Ethiopian runner Tigst Assefa set a new women's world record at the BMW Berlin Marathon on Sunday. She smashed the previous record by more than two minutes.

