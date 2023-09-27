© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Amtrak to restore Gulf Coast service 18 years after Hurricane Katrina

Published September 27, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT

There have been no passenger trains on this 140-mile Gulf Coast route for 18 years since Hurricane Katrina devastated the region in 2005. Amtrak could revive the route as soon as next year, now thanks in part to a new grant from the Department of Transportation.

Here & Now‘s transportation analyst Seth Kaplan joins host Deepa Fernandes for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

