It's been 6 months since Evan Gershkovich's detainment in Russia

Published September 29, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court. (Dmitry Serebryakov/AP)
Six months ago, the Wall Street Journal’s Evan Gershkovich was on a reporting assignment in Russia when he was seized and charged with espionage.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in a Russian penal colony. The Wall Street Journal says he’s a journalist, not a spy.

We hear from Elena Cherney, one of Evan’s colleagues at the Wall Street Journal.

