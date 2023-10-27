© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Need more context on Israel and Palestine? Check out one of these books

Published October 27, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT
Israeli students hold Palestinian and Israeli flags, during a demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new hard-right government, in Tel Aviv University's campus, on Jan. 16, 2023. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)
Israeli students hold Palestinian and Israeli flags, during a demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new hard-right government, in Tel Aviv University's campus, on Jan. 16, 2023. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)

Traci Thomas of “The Stacks” podcast has been turning to books to give her more insight into the crisis in Israel and Gaza. She shares a few of her picks with host Scott Tong.

Book recommendations

Nonfiction 


Fiction 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now