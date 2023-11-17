© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Investigation into indigenous Canadian icon Buffy Sainte-Marie reveals European heritage

Published November 17, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST
Buffy Sainte-Marie attends the TIFF Tribute Awards at Fairmont Royal York Hotel during the Toronto International Film Festival. (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
Singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie is considered an indigenous icon in Canada. Sainte-Marie has long claimed she has Cree Nation ancestry. But a new investigation into her roots shows she was born in Massachusetts in a family with European ancestry.

We speak to The Washington Post’s correspondent in Toronto Amanda Coletta.

