© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now

Republican voters want support for child care. So where are GOP lawmakers on the issue?

Published November 28, 2023 at 7:20 AM EST

Republicans are feeling less pressure to talk about how to support working families with child care. That’s what economy reporter Chabeli Carrazana of The 19th found after contacting every member of Congress for their stance on child care policy.

Carrazana joins Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes to talk about the gulf between what parents need as pandemic relief funding has lapsed — and what lawmakers have to offer.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now