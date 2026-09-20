Key West arts board approves funding for possible LGBTQ+ mural

The Key West Art in Public Places Board has approved funds that could go toward an LGBTQ+ mural project on Duval Street.

This comes after the city had to remove its rainbow crosswalk last year.

READ MORE: Key West Pride kicks off with 'more passion' following DEI cuts, rainbow crosswalk fight

In September 2025, the Florida Department of Transportation painted over the rainbow crosswalks at Duval and Petronia streets.

It was part of a mandate from the Florida Department of Transportation, backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, that ordered cities to remove "nonstandard surface markings" and "political ideology" from roads and pavement, with the threat of losing considerable state transportation funding.

Now, locals and city officials want a mural to celebrate and commemorate the history and culture of Key West's LGBTQ+ community.

The Art in Public Places Board approved funds that would go toward the Key West Business Guild, which is leading the mural project on Duval Street.

Though the exact amount isn't known, the board says its contribution will not exceed $25,000.

The guild wants to move the project forward before a new law goes into effect Jan. 1, barring municipalities from funding programs and policies related to diversity, equity and inclusion.

The Historic Architecture Review Commission must approve the project before it goes before the City Commission.

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