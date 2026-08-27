A Dolly Parton mural in Tampa draws fans after country star's passing

A lot of people are asking Cameron Parker if he painted the mural of Dolly Parton in early August on a premonition.

"I wanted to give her her flowers while she was here to see them and smell them," said Parker.

But he couldn't have known that, two weeks after he finished the piece, the country icon would pass away at 80 years old after a brief battle with cancer.

ALSO READ: Dolly Parton remembered as the undisputed queen of country music worldwide

Parker, also known as Painkiller Cam, has painted tributes to various female icons on buildings across Tampa.

There's his mural of Beyonce on Tampa Avenue, and a portrait of Lady Gaga on North Franklin Street, which is now covered by Parton sitting on a big yellow star.

She's surrounded by purple nebulae and, next to her, are the words, "Dolly's Outta This World."

"It's almost kind of like a memorial landmark now," said Parker, "When making it, I had no intention for it to be what it has become."

Since Parton's passing on Tuesday, fans have paid brief visits to the spot, taking pictures and leaving flower bouquets and cards at the feet of the painted superstar.

On a hot Wednesday afternoon, Meghan Gillespie pulled up in a pink, iridescent convertible, which she says is inspired by Parton's glamour.

ALSO READ: Why many Black Americans feel a special kinship with Dolly Parton

"Yesterday, I actually rode with my top down and blared her music through traffic," said Gillespie.

The Tampa local said she originally hails from South Carolina, where generations of her family listened to Parton's music.

"She represents to me the embodiment of a strong, powerful woman who's independent, who embraces her beauty and her brains, and kind of doesn't need a man," said Gillespie.

Gillespie's favorite song? 9 to 5.

Ann Danner, another lifelong Dolly fan, described her love for the singer.

"How could you not love Dolly?" Danner said, "she is completely pure, genuine, authentic, benevolent ..."

Parton's legacy extends beyond her music. Her numerous philanthropic contributions include the Imagination Library, a program aimed to fight illiteracy by giving children free books.

The program is currently available for families in Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties, and is accepting donations.

Parker said he was especially moved when he learned Parton had used the royalties of Whitney Houston's cover of "I Will Always Love You" to purchase a Nashville strip mall to support the surrounding Black neighborhood.

"It just really warms my heart that that she will forever go down in history for just being an amazing human being," said Parker.

Parker said he hopes her legacy will encourage others to live more like Dolly.