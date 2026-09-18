Republican candidates' appearance at a USF football game sparks debate

September 5 was an exciting day for University of South Florida football fans, as it marked the season’s opening game.

But for many in attendance at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, it was significant for reasons beyond the Bulls’ 19-9 victory over the Florida International University Panthers.

During the pregame ceremonies, some students and other fans felt politics intruded on their Saturday football traditions.

Republican gubernatorial nominee Rep. Byron Donalds and fellow Republican Sen. Ashley Moody came onto the field with USF officials — while Donalds launched T-shirts out of a cannon, Moody participated in the coin toss.

Their appearance was met with a mixed reaction from the crowd, including audible boos from some.

Ahead of Saturday’s home game against Delaware State, Byron and Moody’s presence continues to spark a conversation about whether state universities should host political candidates.

President of the USF College of Democrats, Jared Nunley, raised concerns regarding candidates being invited to attend games.

“I think it is perfectly acceptable for political figures to show up, but to be invited by the university is an entirely different thing,” Nunley said. “I think the university should stay out of state and federal politics.”

However, USF representatives said in a statement that Moody and Donalds reached out to the school ahead of the game, and the university did not explicitly invite them.

“Elected officials often express interest in attending USF events and it is not uncommon for the university to work with them to accommodate their requests,” the statement said. “Sen. Ashley Moody and Rep. Byron Donalds attended as sitting members of Congress. They were introduced during the game as a U.S. Senator and as a U.S. Representative for the offices they currently hold, not as candidates seeking election.”

Treasurer of the USF College Republicans, Evan Zehm, said it would have been beneficial if the pregame had included both major political parties.

“It probably would not have been a bad idea to have a Democrat in there,” Zehm said.

But representatives of the David Jolly campaign said the Democratic gubernatorial nominee does not plan to ask for the same opportunity at a future game.

"We're disappointed in the university's decision to platform a political candidate, but will leave it to the school to defend its decision to taxpayers and the public,” a statement from the campaign said.

Requests for comment from the campaign of U.S. Senate democratic candidate, Florida Rep. Angie Nixon, have not been returned by the time of publication.

The USF Bulls host the Delaware State Hornets Saturday at 7 p.m.

