Eva Liguori

Currently a journalism major at the University of Central Florida, I developed a passion for discovering and telling stories after growing up in a military household.

Moving across the country taught me how to adapt to new environments, connect with people from different backgrounds, and approach new experiences with curiosity.

I have carried those skills into my work in journalism, where I enjoy finding unique and meaningful stories that matter to the communities I cover.

Through my studies at UCF and experience writing for local newspapers, I have learned about the impact journalism can have while covering legislative changes, local businesses, sports, and other stories.

I am excited for the opportunity to intern with WUSF and continue growing as a journalist while connecting with the people and issues that shape the Tampa Bay area.

I look forward to learning from other journalists while strengthening my reporting skills, and gaining a better understanding of how journalism can connect a community.