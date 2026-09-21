ZooTampa officials look to the future after Hillsborough approves $75M in funding

ZooTampa at Lowry Park is receiving $75 million from Hillsborough County — the latest step in organization officials’ plan to improve the zoo and its offerings.

The County Commission approved a contract with the zoo last week that will give it $75 million in Community Investment Tax. That’s a half-cent sales tax the county uses to fund public facilities and other projects.

The zoo will match the funds, giving it $150 million to try to implement its master plan over the next 15 years.

ZooTampa President and CEO Joe Couceiro said the funds will support ZooTampa’s ongoing effort to be a nationally recognized exhibition that advances wildlife conservation and guest experiences.

“This new $75 million investment from the county will reinforce what we’ve started to do already, which is to continue to make ourselves a 21st-century, world-class zoo,” Couceiro said.

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Over the last three years, ZooTampa has allocated more than $50 million for its manatee rescue mission, Florida Waters exhibit, Discovery Center and stingray facility.

So far, these efforts have helped rehabilitate and release more than 600 manatees back into the wild, educated the public on environmental conservation and taught guests about the roles and state of native Florida species.

The zoo plans to remain committed to these initiatives while also expanding their other offerings.

One major project the zoo is seeking to improve is its South America-themed sector, which it plans to invest $100 million in. The sector will feature new attractions that let guests see species you can't find anywhere else but their home habitat.

“South America will be heavily themed with dining experiences, special event facilities, ways to be able to again see wildlife that unless you do go down south into the Caribbean and South America, you wouldn't normally see in other zoos,” Couceiro said.

Once the Zoo finalizes its partnership with the county, it plans to tackle a number of projects one at a time. They will improve the tiger and the orangutan exhibits at the front of the park

“Both species are very popular with our guests, and we want to make sure that we take really good care of them,” Couceiro said.

The zoo receives more than 1.2 million visitors every year, according to its website, and Couceiro said he’s excited for its future and what it could mean for the city of Tampa.

“ Every community deserves a great zoo,” he said.

