Deshaun Watson outplays Baker Mayfield, leading the Browns to a 23-19 win over the Buccaneers

Deshaun Watson earned at least a few more starts for the Cleveland Browns.

Watson threw two touchdown passes, including a go-ahead 17-yard toss to Blake Whiteheart in the fourth quarter, leading the Browns to a 23-19 comeback victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in a game that was delayed two hours, 12 minutes because of lightning.

The Buccaneers (0-2) were driving and had a second-and-4 at the Cleveland 28 when the game was suspended at the two-minute warning.

When it finally resumed, heavy rain started falling again.

Bucky Irving ran twice and Baker Mayfield's pass to Ted Hurst got the Bucs to the 13 before a holding penalty set them back. Mayfield's pass on fourth-and-10 from the 20 to Emeka Egbuka in the end zone was out of his reach, sealing the win for the Browns (1-1).

Watson outplayed Mayfield on his home turf in the first meeting between two quarterbacks who are linked together. Watson was 24 of 30 for 238 yards with no turnovers and a 121.9 passer rating in his best game since Sept. 24, 2023 against Tennessee.

Mayfield, who was selected No. 1 overall by the Browns in 2018, was traded to Carolina after a blockbuster trade brought Watson and his off-field troubles to Cleveland in 2022. He was eventually released by the Panthers during that season and played for the Rams before rejuvenating his career in Tampa Bay, where he has made two Pro Bowls and received a $165 million, three-year contract extension earlier this month.

Watson is 10-11 in five seasons with the Browns and seemed to be running out of time as a starter with Shedeur Sanders waiting to take over. But his performance against the Buccaneers should quiet critics for now and give first-year coach Todd Monken confidence to stick with him.

Watson connected with Denzel Boston on a 55-yard TD pass to tie it at 16 late in the third quarter. Boston caught a slant, broke three tackles and sprinted into the end zone.

Watson converted four times on third down on the drive that ended with his TD pass to Whiteheart that gave the Browns a 23-19 lead with 3:51 left in the game.

Tampa Bay’s Chase McLaughlin and Cleveland’s Andre Szmyt combined to go 7-for-7 on field goals.

McLaughlin connected from 59, 45, 31 and 31 yards. Szmyt was good from 50, 34 and 34 yards.

Mayfield willed the Buccaneers into the end zone on the opening drive of the second half. He stiff-armed his way to a first down on third-and-9. On the next play, Mayfield eluded a sack, stepped up and threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Egbuka, who had slipped and made the catch sitting on the ground.

Mayfield threw one interception that Cleveland turned into three points.

The Bucs got their best field position at the Cleveland 34 after Elijah Roberts stopped Quinshon Judkins on fourth-and-1. But the drive stalled after Tampa Bay reached the 11 and settled for a field goal that made it 9-6.

Injuries

Browns: S Ronnie Hickman left in the fourth quarter. … CB Tyson Campbell left the game in the first half but returned.

Buccaneers: Rookie LB Josiah Trotter was shaken up but walked off the field in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Browns: Host the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 27.

Buccaneers: Host the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 27.