Bucs, Mayfield fumble away season opener, lose 33-27 at Cincinnati

Four Tampa Bay fumbles – three by quarterback Baker Mayfield – were too much to overcome for the Buccaneers in a 33-27 season-opening loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Cincinnati scored 24 points off the Tampa Bay turnovers.

Mayfield, who signed a $165 million, three-year extension earlier in the week, fumbled twice on sacks and on a scramble as he was trying to reach the goal line and score.

The Bengals’ new-look defense was led by linebacker Boye Mafe and safety Bryan Cook, both signed in free agency. Both forced fumbles and recoveries while Mafe also had one of Cincinnati's four sacks.

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow completed 25 of 35 passes for 254 yards. After a three-and-out on the opening series, the seventh-year franchise quarterback directed the Bengals to points on six of their next seven drives.

ALSO READ: With Bowles on hot seat, Bucs try to turn offseason changes into a playoff return

His only hiccup was a pick-6 by Tampa Bay rookie linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, who jumped the route on a pass intended for Andrei Iosivas and ran it back 38 yards to get the Bucs within 27-20 with 2:16 remaining in the third quarter.

Mayfield completed 23 of 28 passing for 216 yards in losing his first season-opener since coming to Tampa Bay four years ago.

Cincinnati’s Evan McPherson had four field goals, including kicks from 55 yards and 58 yards, as the Bengals opened the season with a win for the second straight year.

Tampa Bay scored on its first drive when Chase McLaughlin made a 34-yard field goal but turned it over on the next three possessions. Cincinnati converted all three fumbles into touchdowns.

The first was a scoop and score by Demetrius Knight, the Bengals’ first since 2022.

Mayfield rolled right when he was sacked by Myles Murphy and Barrett Carter at the Tampa Bay 26. Knight picked up the loose ball at the 27 and went up the sideline for his first NFL touchdown.

Burrow's 2-yard TD pass to tight end Mike Gesicki came seven plays after Mafe recovered Bucky Irving's fumble at the Bucs 33.

The Bengals got the ball on their 20 when Cook recovered Mayfield's second fumble. On first down from the Bengals’ 17, Mayfield had eluded pressure in the pocket and was darting toward the goal line when Carter stripped the ball out of his hands at the 4.

Cincinnati extended its lead to 21-3 midway through the second quarter on Chase Brown's 5-yard run.

Irving finished the next drive with a 10-yard run to the left pylon, and McPherson’s 20-yard field goal made it 24-10 at halftime.

Down 10 in the fourth quarter, Mayfield was hit and fumbled again. Mafe got away from Pro Bowl tackle Tristan Wirfs while Mayfield searched for a receiver from the pocket. Mafe swiped the ball loose from behind, and it was recovered by T.J. Slaton Jr.

ALSO READ: Mayfield, Bucs agree on 'life-changing' 3-year, $165 million contract extension

The turnover set up McPherson’s final field goal, from 32 yards with 5:19 to play.

Mayfield's 9-yard scramble TD pulled the Bucs within six with 3:19 remaining, but Cincinnati ran out the clock on the ensuing possession. Burrow's 18-yard completion to Tee Higgins to the Bucs’ 26 on second-and-10 put it out of reach.

Among the Tampa Bay highlights was the play of Trotter, who became the first NFL player with a sack and pick-6 in his first game since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. The 9-yard sack of Burrow came shortly before his interception in the third quarter.

The Bucs open their home schedule this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

