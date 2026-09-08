Baker Mayfield, Bucs agree on a 3-year, $165 million contract extension

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to a three-year contract extension that the team says will make the quarterback the highest-paid player in franchise history.

The Bucs did not announce terms, but a person with knowledge of the deal told the Associated Press the extension is worth $165 million.

Mayfield revived his career in Tampa Bay after replacing Tom Brady in 2023. He was entering the final season of his three-year, $100 million deal with the Bucs.

"Baker's arrival marked an important new chapter for our organization, and over the past three years he has established himself as the unquestioned leader of our franchise," Bucs owner/co-chair Joel Glazer said in a statement.

"This contract — the largest in the history of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — reflects our belief in Baker, and his leadership both on and off the field. His competitive spirit, resilience and commitment to winning embody everything we want in our players. Baker and his wife, Emily, have made a meaningful impact in the Tampa Bay community and we are thrilled their family will continue to call Tampa Bay home for years to come."

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Mayfield, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft by Cleveland, made the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons in Tampa while leading the Bucs to consecutive NFC South titles. He was an MVP candidate through the first half of last season when the team started 6-2, but struggled with injuries and tailed off.

Mayfield had set a deadline for getting a new contract by the start of training camp, and felt “disrespected” when he didn’t get it.

Now, he is locked in with Tampa Bay until 2029.

On Monday, he was voted by teammates one of six captains for the season.

"From the moment Baker arrived, he brought a belief and competitive edge that has had a tremendous impact on our football team," said Bucs general manager Jason Licht. "He has earned the respect of everyone in our building with the way he prepares, competes and holds himself accountable. His toughness and ability to deliver in big moments are a big part of what makes him special, but what really stands out is the leadership he brings every day. Baker is the heartbeat of this team, and we feel incredibly fortunate to have a quarterback and leader like him."

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The Buccaneers, who open the season on the road against Cincinnati, will try to bounce back from an 8-9 record that caused them to miss the playoffs. The Bucs are the consensus betting favorites to win the NFC South.

"I’ve been pretty up front and honest about my feelings about Tampa, it being home for our family, raising kids here,” Mayfield said in July. “We love it here. I wanted a deal done and set the deadline and told them it was going to be all ball after that, and I did mean that. I don’t know if they thought I was gonna take some of the offers that they gave.

“I’m at the point in my career, understanding what I’ve brought to this franchise. One, I’m very thankful for the chance they gave me — do not get me wrong on that. But I also know, I really know what I’ve brought to this franchise, leadership-wise and even play-wise. It’s been some of the best years of my career, and I think it’s only going to trend upwards.”

Mayfield, who injured his left shoulder in a late November game against the Los Angeles Rams, started all 17 games last year for the third season in a row and passed for 3,693 yards and 26 touchdowns, with 11 interceptions. It was his first season in Tampa Bay with less than 4,000 yards and his lowest TD total.

"Baker is the ultimate competitor, and the guys in our locker room feed off the energy, confidence and toughness he brings every day," coach Todd Bowles said. "He prepares the right way, holds himself accountable and is an unquestioned leader for our team. His belief in himself and this team never wavers, and he sets the tone for us every day. That is what you want from the person leading your football team, and we are excited to continue building with him as our quarterback."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.