Vita Vea agrees to a new deal with the Buccaneers, ending his hold-in

Vita Vea and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed on a contract extension, ending the two-time Pro Bowl nose tackle’s training camp hold-in.

His new deal reportedly is worth $48 million over the next two seasons.

Prior to the start of camp, Vea requested a trade. He was entering the final season of a four-year, $71 million contract.

“Vita is exactly the type of player and person we want to build around in Tampa Bay,” Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said. “He has been a dominant force in the middle of our defense, an exceptional teammate, and a tremendous leader in our locker room.

"One of the keys to our recent success has been our ability to draft, develop and re-sign core, foundational players who set the standard for what it means to be a Buccaneer. As one of our team leaders, Vita has played a big role in establishing that winning culture, and we are excited to have him continuing to help lead the way as we pursue our next championship.”

Vea participated in the team's conditioning test on the reporting date of July 28 but has not particpated in practices since then because of a back injury, the team said.

Vea has 256 tackles, including 48 for loss, 79 quarterback hits, 35 sacks, nine passes defensed, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in eight seasons.