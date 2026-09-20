Tropical Storm Fay forms in the northern Atlantic, far from shore

A new tropical storm has formed in the northern Atlantic Ocean but does not appear to pose a threat to land.

Tropical Storm Fay, which formed early Sunday, was located about 430 miles southwest of the Azores. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Fay will likely dissipate by the end of the week.

Separately, Tropical Storm Odalys has formed southwest of Mexico's west coast and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm's center is about 1,310 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja, California, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. It was moving west/northwest at 9 mph.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect for either tropical storm.

Fay's maximum sustained winds were clocked at 60 mph at 11 a.m. EDT. Additional strengthening is expected in the short term. It was moving north-northeast at 3 mph.

The Azores are an autonomous region of Portugal about 800 miles off the coast of mainland Portugal.