ZooTampa's expansion could be partially funded by Hillsborough's half-cent sales tax

Hillsborough County commissioners want to help fund ZooTampa at Lowry Park's proposed new South American realm, along with other expansions.

The zoo plan brings in multiple South American species, like giant river otters and jaguars, while also upgrading the African and Asian realms.

The plan would cost $125 million with the county matching dollar-for-dollar up to $75 million – that equates to $5 million annually for 15 years.

"I believe that this is going to be an award-winning benefit and expansion to our community that will just be seen as a destination attraction, not just in Hillsborough County, but in the surrounding areas,” Commissioner Josh Wostal said to the board at a recent meeting.

Wostal brought forth the motion for a public-private partnership.

Commissioners could allocate money from the half-percent Community Investment Tax (CIT), a sales tax renewed by voters in in 2024.

It's the same tax commissioners are considering to help pay for a new Tampa Bay Rays stadium.

Commission Chair Ken Hagan said the zoo request might be too much, considering other facilities may also need money from the CIT pool.

"We can't ignore the other institutions, such as the Straz or Tampa Theatre or the (Tampa Bay) History Museum, the (Florida) aquarium, because the reality is they're probably many of them, if not all of them, are going to have similar requests,” Hagan said.

Wostal retorted that some of those institutions have access to alternate funding avenues that ZooTampa does not.

The county has to finalize negotiations with the zoo before commissioners can officially vote on the plan.