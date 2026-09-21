© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now
Art image says 2026 Elections on a blue background with a U.S. flag ghosted out
Vote 2026
WUSF is focused on empowering your participation in democracy. We’ve created places where you can ask questions about the election process, the issues and candidates. That feedback will inform the reporting you see here. We’re listening.

Donalds' running mate pitches his property tax proposal during a Tampa stop

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published September 21, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Man speaking into a microphone on a stage
Steve Newborn
/
WUSF
Bryan Avila, the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, speaks before the Tampa Tiger Bay Club Friday at the Cuban Club in Ybor City.

Lieutenant governor candidate Bryan Avila is a former state senator from Miami-Dade County who resigned his position over the summer to join Byron Donalds' Republican ticket for governor.

The office of lieutenant governor may be one of the least consequential statewide offices. Still, Bryan Avila, who's running alongside Republican Byron Donalds, made his case for the job Friday before the Tampa Tiger Bay Club.

Avila was mostly evasive answering questions from Tiger Bay members, including one on how the Donalds campaign would differ from any of President Trump's policies. But he did plug the property tax reduction amendment on November's ballot.

Avila, after all, was a sponsor in the legislature.

"At the end of the day, every single dollar that government spends first came from someone's paycheck," he told the audience at the Cuban Club in Ybor City. "With Amendment 3, I will tell you I think that the people and each resident and each family knows how to spend their money better than local government does."

Amendment 3 would raise the non-school homestead exemption to $250,000 over time. Many local governments say that would limit basic services.

He was also asked his position on the use of flock cameras, which are automated license plate readers. Avila says their use is a balancing act between privacy protection versus the needs of law enforcement.

"We are working with law enforcement to make sure that we obviously don't want to take away any tools in their toolbox that would prevent them from solving a crime," he said. "We want to make sure our neighborhoods are safe, but we also wanna make sure that each and every resident's personal rights are also respected."

He says the Donalds campaign has asked for recommendations on the use of flock cameras from local sheriffs and police chiefs.
Tags
Politics Bryan AvilaByron Donalds
Steve Newborn
I cover Florida’s unending series of issues with the environment and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
Related Stories
  1. Florida GOP gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds picks Sen. Bryan Avila as his running mate
  2. Byron Donalds makes his pick for lieutenant governor. Here’s what to know
  3. Florida Realtors trade group backs proposed property tax cut amendment
  4. Florida’s Amendment 3 could slash property taxes — and reshape local services
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe