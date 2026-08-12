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Florida Matters Live & Local

Why the 'Flock Blocker' opposes these cameras, and an iconic game room pulls the plug

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy Walters
Published August 12, 2026 at 1:21 PM EDT
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Man with short hair and gray goatee standing on a roadside and holding a poll. He's wearing sunglasses and wearing a gray t-shirt that says The Flock Blocker
Tyler Knight
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Courtesy
Carl Gunn, knowns as the “Flock Blocker,” has been using a sign on a long pole to cover up Flock cameras, which are automated license plate readers that also records vehicle details such as make, model, color, bumper stickers used by police.

What in the heck is a Flock camera? Depending on whom you ask, it’s a crime-fighting tool or a symbol of creepy surveillance. Meet the “Flock Blocker,” who believes the latter and protests against them.

What in the heck is a Flock camera? Depending on whom you ask, it’s a crime-fighting tool or a symbol of creepy surveillance. Meet “Flock Blocker,” who believes the latter and is staging a one-man protest against them.

Also on the show, the importance of voting in primary elections, and an iconic Tampa arcade has played its final level.

Every move you make

(0:00) Flock cameras are everywhere around Tampa Bay, recording license plates and vehicle details to help law enforcement investigate crimes. But critics worry the technology creates a massive surveillance network with too few safeguards. We meet the man protesting them by blocking the cameras.

GUESTS:

  • Jean-Luc Adrien, attorney with Brancato Law Firm
  • Carl Gunn, aka the “Flock Blocker”
  • Matthew Guariglia, senior policy analyst with Electronic Frontier Foundation

Skipping this election? Think again

(21:05) Presidential candidates may be missing from this year’s ballot, but plenty of important decisions aren’t. A local elections supervisor talks about primary turnout, election security and what voters need to know before heading to the polls. Plus, do’s and don’ts of the voting booth.

GUEST:

  • Brian Corley, Pasco County supervisor of elections

Game over in Ybor

(36:04) After 16 years, GameTime in Ybor City has closed its doors. The arcade was a backdrop for birthday parties, dates and plenty of family memories. We look back at what made the place special and what its closing says about the changing neighborhood.

GUEST:

  • Mike Abecassis, GameTime CEO
  • Erica Olsson, GameTime strategic engagement and content manager

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Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalLaw EnforcementFlock camera2026 ElectionsYbor CityBrian Corley
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters