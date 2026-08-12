Why the 'Flock Blocker' opposes these cameras, and an iconic game room pulls the plug
What in the heck is a Flock camera? Depending on whom you ask, it’s a crime-fighting tool or a symbol of creepy surveillance. Meet the “Flock Blocker,” who believes the latter and protests against them.
What in the heck is a Flock camera? Depending on whom you ask, it’s a crime-fighting tool or a symbol of creepy surveillance. Meet “Flock Blocker,” who believes the latter and is staging a one-man protest against them.
Also on the show, the importance of voting in primary elections, and an iconic Tampa arcade has played its final level.
Every move you make
(0:00) Flock cameras are everywhere around Tampa Bay, recording license plates and vehicle details to help law enforcement investigate crimes. But critics worry the technology creates a massive surveillance network with too few safeguards. We meet the man protesting them by blocking the cameras.
GUESTS:
- Jean-Luc Adrien, attorney with Brancato Law Firm
- Carl Gunn, aka the “Flock Blocker”
- Matthew Guariglia, senior policy analyst with Electronic Frontier Foundation
Skipping this election? Think again
(21:05) Presidential candidates may be missing from this year’s ballot, but plenty of important decisions aren’t. A local elections supervisor talks about primary turnout, election security and what voters need to know before heading to the polls. Plus, do’s and don’ts of the voting booth.
GUEST:
- Brian Corley, Pasco County supervisor of elections
Game over in Ybor
(36:04) After 16 years, GameTime in Ybor City has closed its doors. The arcade was a backdrop for birthday parties, dates and plenty of family memories. We look back at what made the place special and what its closing says about the changing neighborhood.
GUEST:
- Mike Abecassis, GameTime CEO
- Erica Olsson, GameTime strategic engagement and content manager