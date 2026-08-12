Why the 'Flock Blocker' opposes these cameras, and an iconic game room pulls the plug

What in the heck is a Flock camera? Depending on whom you ask, it’s a crime-fighting tool or a symbol of creepy surveillance. Meet “Flock Blocker,” who believes the latter and is staging a one-man protest against them.

Also on the show, the importance of voting in primary elections, and an iconic Tampa arcade has played its final level.

Every move you make

(0:00) Flock cameras are everywhere around Tampa Bay, recording license plates and vehicle details to help law enforcement investigate crimes. But critics worry the technology creates a massive surveillance network with too few safeguards. We meet the man protesting them by blocking the cameras.

GUESTS:



Jean-Luc Adrien, attorney with Brancato Law Firm

Carl Gunn, aka the “Flock Blocker”

Matthew Guariglia, senior policy analyst with Electronic Frontier Foundation

Skipping this election? Think again

(21:05) Presidential candidates may be missing from this year’s ballot, but plenty of important decisions aren’t. A local elections supervisor talks about primary turnout, election security and what voters need to know before heading to the polls. Plus, do’s and don’ts of the voting booth.

GUEST:



Brian Corley, Pasco County supervisor of elections

Game over in Ybor

(36:04) After 16 years, GameTime in Ybor City has closed its doors. The arcade was a backdrop for birthday parties, dates and plenty of family memories. We look back at what made the place special and what its closing says about the changing neighborhood.

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