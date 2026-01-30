Florida panther dies at ZooTampa while being treated for injuries

An injured three-year-old Florida panther died Thursday while being treated at ZooTampa.

The male panther was rescued the day before in Polk County. It was found just east of the County Line Road exit to Interstate 4. It might have died while trying to get across the busy highway.

This was the third panther death in January. Last year, 18 panthers were reported killed in the state — most by collisions with cars or trucks. Most were in southwest Florida, but one cat was killed in July while trying to cross I-75 in Pasco County.

There are only an estimated 200 or so panthers remaining in the state.

State wildlife officers are asking drivers to slow down in areas where panthers are known to roam.

If you have spotted an injured, sick or dead panther, you can report it to the state Fish and Wildlife Commission's Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922). Prompt reporting of injured or sick panthers and/or vehicle collisions with panthers will allow panther biologists to respond in a timely manner. Biologists also gain valuable information by examining panther remains.

State residents can support panther conservation efforts by purchasing a "Protect the Panther" license plate. Fees from license plate sales are the primary funding source for the commission's research and management of Florida panthers.