Hartline wins USF debut 19-9 behind Bulls' defense and Gramatica's 4 field goals

Nico Gramatica kicked four field goals and South Florida pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Florida International 19-9 on Saturday night and give first-time head coach Brian Hartline a victory in a season opener for both teams.

Hartline, longtime Ohio State assistant, replaced Alex Golesh, now Auburn's head coach.

Leading 6-3, Tayvion Beasley's interception set the Bulls up at the Panthers' 35. D.J. Crowther carried the ball eight times and scored from the 1 as his teammates pushed him into the end zone with 13 minutes to go.

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A fumble on FIU's next possession led to Gramatica's third field goal, a 30-yarder, and an interception by Tavin Ward off a tipped pass led to Gramatica's fourth from 29 yards with 1:44 remaining.

Gramatica, son of former NFL kicker Martin Gramatica, also had field goals of 53 and 37 yards.

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FIU outgained USF 381-208 but turned the ball over on downs four times. JJ Kohl threw for 301 yards but was intercepted twice and lost a fumble. He threw a 21-yard TD pass to James Resar as time expired.

USF travels to Army next Saturday for its first American Conference game.