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Hartline wins USF debut 19-9 behind Bulls' defense and Gramatica's 4 field goals

WUSF | By Associated Press
Published September 5, 2026 at 10:48 PM EDT
coach wearing black shirt and pants leads several football players in green jerseys and white pants onto a football stadium field
USF Football
New USF coach Brian Hartline leads his team onto the field before the start of the Bulls' season-opener against Florida International at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026.

Nico Gramatica kicked four field goals and South Florida pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Florida International 19-9 on Saturday night and give first-time head coach Brian Hartline a victory in a season opener for both teams.

Hartline, longtime Ohio State assistant, replaced Alex Golesh, now Auburn's head coach.

Leading 6-3, Tayvion Beasley's interception set the Bulls up at the Panthers' 35. D.J. Crowther carried the ball eight times and scored from the 1 as his teammates pushed him into the end zone with 13 minutes to go.

ALSO READ: USF football begins 30th season with new coaches, a rebuilt roster and highest expectations

A fumble on FIU's next possession led to Gramatica's third field goal, a 30-yarder, and an interception by Tavin Ward off a tipped pass led to Gramatica's fourth from 29 yards with 1:44 remaining.

Gramatica, son of former NFL kicker Martin Gramatica, also had field goals of 53 and 37 yards.

ALSO READ: New USF coach Brian Hartline infuses a little Buckeye DNA into Bulls' blueprint

FIU outgained USF 381-208 but turned the ball over on downs four times. JJ Kohl threw for 301 yards but was intercepted twice and lost a fumble. He threw a 21-yard TD pass to James Resar as time expired.

USF travels to Army next Saturday for its first American Conference game.
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Sports USF FootballUSF AthleticsUSFUniversity of South FloridaFIUCollege FootballBrian Hartline
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