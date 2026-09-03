New USF coach Brian Hartline infuses a little Buckeye DNA into Bulls' blueprint

Brian Hartline has played college and pro football and served as a longtime assistant coach at Big Ten powerhouse Ohio State. He’s been on plenty of sidelines.

But never as the guy.

So, he has no idea how he’ll feel on Saturday night, when he leads South Florida into its 30th season opener against Florida International at Raymond James Stadium.

“I feel empowered by the coaches around me, the players around me,” he said. “But nerves, we'll see. But I'm glad I'm with the guys I'm with.”

30TH SEASON BEGINS Who : Florida International Panthers at South Florida Bulls

: Florida International Panthers at South Florida Bulls When : Saturday at 7 p.m.

: Saturday at 7 p.m. Where : Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa TV : ESPN+

: ESPN+ Radio : WRBQ 104.7 FM, Bulls Unlimited, USF Bulls App

: WRBQ 104.7 FM, Bulls Unlimited, USF Bulls App Coaches : USF – Brian Hartline, first year; FIU – Willie Simmons, second year at FIU (last season 7-5, career 73-30)

: USF – Brian Hartline, first year; FIU – Willie Simmons, second year at FIU (last season 7-5, career 73-30) Favorite : Bulls by 14.5

: Bulls by 14.5 Tickets: Starting around $20, through Ticketmaster

He's centered on the week of preparation, the routine and the people around him.

“I'm really focused on the day. The day feels normal to me,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday. “I've had these kind of days before, and so I know a Tuesday. I know a Wednesday.

“I don't really know a game day as a head coach," Hartline continued.

Some advice from a former boss with the Buckeyes, Urban Meyer, came to mind:

“He goes, ‘Your entire life you've been giving suggestions. Now you make the decisions.’

“I was like, ‘That's a good little line there,’ ” Hartline said. “I made sure to write that down.”

Many decisions are made, at least for Week 1. The big one came last week, selecting Michael Van Buren at quarterback over Luke Kromenhoek. Both are transfers from SEC schools, although Van Buren brings more quality starts and the elusive ability to make plays outside the pocket.

“Mike earned it,” Hartline said. “He did a good job of communicating with the guys and trying to be a leader, and so did Luke. The last scrimmage was kind of the deciding factor.”

Buckeye blueprint

Hartline was a surprise catch for the Bulls after Alex Golesh bolted for Auburn hours after the Bulls’ 2025 season finale. Often seen as a Buckeye lifer, Hartline was attracted to a blossoming — and well-financed — USF program that Golesh rebuilt over three seasons.

The Canton native said he chose USF because he saw “no limits.” He specifically cites the ability to acquire coaches, acquire and retain talent, facilities, the soon-to-open on-campus stadium and the overall vision by Athletics CEO Rob Higgins.

“We have everything here at South Florida to win on a consistent basis and win at the highest level,” he told reporters at the American Conference Media Days in July.

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South Florida found plenty to like about Hartline’s approach and Buckeye blueprint.

A star receiver in college, Hartline played seven NFL seasons, six with the Miami Dolphins. After retiring, he returned to Columbus in 2017 and quickly rose through the coaching ranks from quality control assistant to wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator.

Widely regarded as one of the top receiver developers, he helped Ohio State win the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship under head coach Ryan Day.

“I played there, I coached there,” Hartline said. “Their DNA is my DNA.”

But he also makes clear he doesn't intend to turn Tampa into Columbus South. The Bulls will have their own identity, he said, while borrowing heavily from his alma mater.

A main mantra: Relying solely on athletic ability is a depreciating asset.

The big takeaway isn't necessarily scheme — although expect time of possession to increase with the change from Golesh’s fast-break offense.

Rather, the focus will be development of the players’ mental makeup, intelligence and work ethic. One thing Ohio State did better than anyone was maximizing people “both on the field and off the field,” said Hartline, the program's seventh head coach.

He also talks about things that require “no talent” — being early, staying late, self-discipline, sticking to routines, wanting to improve.

“There are ways to separate yourself in football and in life,” he said.

Theory vs. testimony

Finding that “fit” was top of mind when rebuilding more than half the roster. Hartline, who arrived with a reputation as one of the nation’s top recruiters, wanted the “right guys,” who will accept the standards the new coaching staff is establishing.

The result was 62 newcomers. That includes 41 players through the transfer portal, 24 from Power 4 schools. Many recruiting services ranked that No. 1 among Group of 6 schools. USF’s high school class of 17 was rated 84th, one of the best outside of the Power 4.

That’s a nice cushion after 11 former Bulls — including record-breaking quarterback Byrum Brown — followed Golesh to Auburn.

Nate Moore, the longtime head coach at Ohio football powerhouse Massillon Washington High School, connects easily with recruits and families.

ALSO READ: New USF coach Hartline shares vision, says he's ready to connect with players and community

“There are a lot of coaches out there that are a used-car salesman, for lack of a better term,” Moore told the website Letterman’s Row before describing Hartline. “Then there are coaches out there that are just really, really genuine people.”

Hartline explained that being sincere is the best way to “paint a picture” of expectations.

“Theory is you do this, I think it'll happen. Testimony is, ‘No, this is what happens when you do this.’ So, we just made sure it was really clear,” he said. “Listen … this is what we do, and this is how we're going to operate. In the end, we want to do a great job of maximizing your time at South Florida, maximizing your time in college football so you can be the best version of yourself both on the field and off the field.’ … So, here’s what it looks like.”

The near-complete roster turnover won’t be an excuse if there are struggles.

“Everybody wants to win Year 1, obviously, and that's always going to be our expectation,” Hartline said.

The bigger measure, however, is whether the team grows into a player-led program by season's end, he said. And eventually, a constant chase for the American Conference championship and the College Football Playoff.

“I want to see enhancement from day-to-day process. I want to see enhancement from week-to-week growth,” he said. “And then I think ultimately at the end of it, I want to make sure our players know they own this program.”