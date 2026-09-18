President John F. Kennedy's secret bunker in Palm Beach County could reopen

A secret presidential Cold War bunker could soon reopen in Palm Beach County.

Built in 1961 as a nuclear fallout shelter for President President John F. Kennedy during his stays at his family's Palm Beach retreat — the "Winter White House" — the hideout on Peanut Island has been sealed off from the public since a lease dispute in 2017.

During Kennedy's presidency (1961-1963), the Winter White House was also equipped with Secrete Service facilities and secure communications infrastructure.

Now, the county wants to fully restore the bunker. But its future rest in the hands of voters on Nov. 3.

The bunker is one of more than a dozen projects tied to a $280 million dollar parks bond. If passed, the Peanut Island plans would also feature upgrades to the old Coast Guard station, new docks and shoreline protection.

To pay for the bond, property owners would see a slight tax bump over the next 20 years. For every $1,000 of a home's taxable value, they would pay an extra nickel annually.

Voters will have the final say on Election Day. A simple majority is all it takes to finally reopen the doors.

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