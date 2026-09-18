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Warren Buffett steps down as Berkshire Hathaway chairman

NPR | By The Associated Press
Published September 18, 2026 at 6:58 AM EDT
FILE - Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks during a game of bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting May 5, 2019, in Omaha, Neb.
Nati Harnik
/
AP
FILE - Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks during a game of bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting May 5, 2019, in Omaha, Neb.

Warren Buffett is stepping down as chairman of Berkshire Hathaway after serving in the role for more than 50 years.

The company said Friday that the 96 year-old Buffett will become chairman emeritus and will take on his new role immediately. His son, Howard, will become Berkshire Hathaway's new chairman. Howard Buffett has served as a Berkshire Hathaway board member since 1993.

Warren Buffett will remain a director. He had served as Berkshire Hathaway's chairman since 1970.

Buffett stepped down as CEO of the company late last year. He was succeeded by Greg Abel.

"Warren's impact on Berkshire and its owners is without parallel in the history of American business," Abel said in a statement. "The culture Warren built and the values he championed will remain at the heart of Berkshire, and Howard will be their guardian."

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