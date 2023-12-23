© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Colorado jury finds two paramedics guilty in the death of Elijah McClain

By Scott Simon,
Allison Sherry
Published December 23, 2023 at 8:15 AM EST

A jury has found two paramedics involved in the arrest of a Elijah McClain in Colorado criminally responsible for his death.

