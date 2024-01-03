Iranian attacks on small Pennsylvania town's water authority raise concerns about cyber interference

The hacking of the small public water authority in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, is making people pay a little more attention to warnings about the vulnerability of all U.S. utilities to international cyberattacks.

Stewart Baker is a cybersecurity lawyer and former general counsel of the National Security Agency. He also served as the assistant secretary for policy at the Department of Homeland Security. He joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.