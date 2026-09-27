Got free health care? It's almost free at the Highlands County schools employee clinic

School District employee health clinics have grown steadily as districts turn to on-site or dedicated direct primary care models to combat surging healthcare and self-funded insurance claims. And rural Hendry County is about to join the fold.

School district employees on the district's self-funded insurance plan could have little to no out-of-pocket expenses for medical care and prescriptions as of October 1.

That's when the partnership between the Hendry County School District and Hendry Medical Center officially kicks off.

And school officials like superintendent Michael Swindle could not be happier about it.

"Health insurance should be something that improves the quality and culture of our employees. And I think, for the first time since I've even been employed here since 1993, that this truly is going to do something. This health clinic will, health and wellness clinics will improve the culture, morale, and health of our employees," Swindle said.

And the clinics should improve the over-all financial health of the school district. That's because school districts with dedicated medical clinics can bypass traditional commercial insurance mark-ups and negotiate lower pay-outs to the clinic provider.

The employees in turn saves money by no longer shouldering medical deductibles among other perks if they chose to use the clinic for basic medical care rather than an outside provider.

The clinics are in LaBelle and Clewiston. They won't be a run-of-the-mill walk-in convenience care clinics, said Swindle.

Though walk-in care will be available, the district is hoping employees will decide to switch doctors and transfer their primary care services to one of the dedicated school district clinics.

In addition to primary care services, the new Hendry clinics will offers X-rays, MRIs, orthopedic care. A pharmacy is also on site or drugs can be delivered directly to the employee's school. Blood lab blood work will also be available at clinics or even at the schools.

Swindle estimates that between 80 to 85 percent of employees' medical needs will also come at little to no cost out of pocket.

The rundown of offerings presented to the school board made board member Paul Samerdyke proud.

"So you think about, we're a local agricultural community, and we're top of this. I am so proud of you guys. Our administration, the hospital, worked together so well. This is outstanding," he said.

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