Journalists killed by Israeli airstrikes: Ayman Mohyeldin on their deaths, conditions in Gaza

Published January 9, 2024 at 8:20 AM EST

An Israeli airstrike killed journalist Hamza al-Dahdouh and a colleague on Jan. 7. Hamza is the son of Wael al-Dahdouh, Gaza’s bureau chief for Al Jazeera.

MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin knows the family, and Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with him about that and the dire conditions for reporters in Gaza.

Here & Now
