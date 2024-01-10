© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
House panel holds first impeachment hearing for DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

Published January 10, 2024 at 7:11 AM EST

House Republicans moved forward Wednesday with formal impeachment proceedings against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The hearing held by the House Homeland Security Committee comes amid the recent increase in migrant crossings at the southern border.

We speak with USA Today reporter Ken Tran for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

