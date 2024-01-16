© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A troubling trend could follow the rise of AI in the workplace

Published January 16, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST

Artificial intelligence could impact almost 40% of jobs around the world and worsen inequality, according to a new report from the International Monetary Fund.

The findings come as billionaires, academics and government leaders meet for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Roben Farzad host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now