Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
Steve Inskeep
January 16, 2024 at 5:09 AM EST

Former President Donald Trump had a big victory at the Iowa caucuses. Democrats won't know their Iowa results until March 5. Primary voters in New Hampshire head to the polls next Tuesday.

Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition.
